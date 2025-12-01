Police arrest 33 drug traffickers with 56kg narcotics

- Advertisement -

KHANEWAL, Dec 01 (APP): Khanewal police arrested 33 drug traffickers, one of them in injured condition, and recovered 56 kilogram of narcotics in the wake of many operations conducted across the district so far, police spokesman said on Monday.

During an operation, pol ice came under fire attack from the criminals and one of them

was arrested in injured condition, police spokesman said, adding that the crackdown

targeting narcotics traffickers, dealers and smugglers was still in progress.

DPO Ismaeel Kaharak said that police arrested 33 drug traffickers and recovered 53 kilogram

of Hashish, 2 kg Heroin, and one kilogram of ICE and pledged to continue operations

targeting the menace of narcotics till its complete elimination from the district.