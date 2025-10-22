Police arrest 22 criminals from various localities

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 22 (APP):Police arrested 22 criminals from various parts of the district,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, police teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Saddique,Saqlain,Majeed,Rasheed,Naveed,Saleem,Arsalan,Tahir,Wajid,Shams,Shahid,Arif, Rehan,Majid,Mubeen, Zubair and others.

Police recovered 1.8kg hashish,nine pistols,nine guns,three Kalashnikov,190 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.