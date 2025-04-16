Police arrest 10 suspects in fast food outlet rampage case

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):In a significant operation, Rawalpindi Police arrested 10 suspects, including the key accused, within 48 hours of a violent rampage at a fast-food chain outlet in the Cantt area. During the clash, the fast food outlet and the visiting customers were forced to leave the outlet.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani while addressing a press conference, here on Tuesday evening said that the police worked round-the-clock, utilizing CCTV footage and human intelligence to track down and apprehend the suspects.

He informed the media reps that the arrested individuals have been identified as Kamran, Naseem, Tauseef, Khizar, Mansoor, Zahid, Asif, Azmat, Naseer, and Hamza.

The suspects stormed into the fast-food branch on monday, vandalizing property and causing chaos.

“Lawlessness, rioting, and mistreatment of citizens will not be tolerated”, said the CPO during his press conference.

He assured that the accused would be prosecuted with solid evidence, and additional police personnel have been deployed outside fast-food outlets as a precautionary measure.

“There is a clear message; those who break the law and engage in violence will be dealt with an iron hand,” warned CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He reiterated that to protect lives and properties of the citizens remained top priority of the police which will be never compromised.