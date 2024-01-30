PO of robbery-cum-murder case arrested

PO of robbery-cum-murder case arrested
MULTAN, Jan 30 (APP):City Jalalpur Pirwala police apprehended a proclaimed offender (PO) of robbery-cum-murder case here on Tuesday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the City Jalalpur Pirwala police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rahman, launched a crackdown against criminals. The police team arrested Muhammad Sarfraz who was a proclaimed offender in case number 541/23 for killing a citizen during the robbery bid.
The police also recovered illegal weapon from his possession, however, further investigations were underway, police sources added.

