SARGODHA, Oct 30 (APP):A proclaimed offender was gunned down by some unidentified outlaws in Miani area, here on Monday.

Miani police said that Muhammad Nouman (39) was shot by some unidentified armed persons near Miani Adda over some unknown reasons. The accused was wanted by police in 27 cases of robbery, dacoity and other crimes.

Further investigations was underway.