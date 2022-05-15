PNCA to resume Talent Hunt Music edition by end of May

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday announced to resume its famous ‘Talent Hunt’ music program by the end of this month.

Talking to APP, an official of PNCA Masroor Shah said the institution aims to find singers from the Online Talent Hunt music edition, a popular platform for emerging singers.

Through this talent hunt, the PNCA wants to promote weekly competitions among young singers.

He said the programme earlier was an initiative to discover melodious voices through audition on weekly basis.

The online talent hunt was quite helpful for singers who aspired to showcase their talent but were not finding the right platforms in that regard, said the official.

He said that Lok Virsa would continue its efforts to provide opportunities to talented singers.

According to official, “it is a new talent program where singers across the country would participate in the competitions in various categories. The categories include, instrumental performance and singing.”

The winners of the PNCA Talent Hunt would be awarded three awards including ‘Winner People’s Choice’, ‘Winner Jury Award’ and ‘Winner Jury Award.’