PNCA opens solo show by Samina Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Wednesday opened a solo exhibition “Journey, discovery and fusion” at the National Art Gallery by Samina Afzal.

The show is vibrant, flowing and emotional. While completing her Master of Fine Arts during the 1970s from the Punjab University, she remained a student of great artists like Anna Molka Ahmed and Zubaida Javaid. Samina paints using Dry Pastels, Acrylics and Watercolors as preferred media. The vivid expression and the passionate abandon is characteristically nuanced in all her paintings, fusing the artistic mood spread over half a century.

Samina’s paintings have been collected by The Punjab Club , the Lahore Gymkhana, as well as by personal collectors. Samina continues her nostalgic rediscovery that celebrates women as the center-piece and colors of nature as the inspiration. She is well-known for her valuable contribution in promoting appreciation of art.

The exhibition was visited by a large number of audience including artists, students, VIPs, officials, etc. A large number of students visited the show and interviewed the artist about his techniques and art practice.

PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National scale.

