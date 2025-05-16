PMYP delegation visits University of Karachi

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, May 16 (APP): A delegation of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program here on Friday visited the University of Karachi (KU) and met the University’s acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Masarrat Jahan Yousuf, Registrar Professor Dr Imran Ahmad Siddiqui and others.

Deputy Secretary of the PM’s Youth Program (PMYP), Dr Muhammad Ali Malik, the focal person PMYP Sindh Fahad Shafiq, Project Director PM’s Youth Development Program Syed Waqar Hussain Shah, Education and Engagement PMYP Shahid Ali, Team Lead, Digital Media PMYP Junaid Cheema, Prem Bhadur Chand from UNICEF and others were the part of the visiting delegation.

Addressing the students and faculty at the KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium, Deputy Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Muhammad Ali Malik, elaborated on the objectives of the National Adolescent and Youth Policy, emphasizing that a policy could only be successful if it incorporated the perspectives of those it was designed for.

“This is precisely why we are here today to hear your voices and engage in a focused group discussion.” He noted that Sindh, especially Karachi, warmly welcomed everyone with an open heart and actively listens.

Dr Malik also stated that last year, business loans worth Rs 80 billion were issued, while this year the allocation has increased to Rs 100 billion, with plans to expand it further to Rs 300 billion next year.

He highlighted that the present government has taken significant steps to empower young people, with the aim of equipping them with the necessary skills, education, and economic opportunities to thrive in the modern world.

Another speaker, Fahad Shafiq shared his observations that Sindh’s children display more despair than those in other provinces. However, he added that efforts are underway to reverse this trend.

He mentioned that following the directives of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, we are engaging with young people across Pakistan in focused group discussions, encouraging them to voice their concerns so these issues can be incorporated into policy-making.

“Our primary goal is to ensure that youth receive more and better opportunities. Previously, there was a common grievance that Punjab’s youth were benefiting more from the program while Sindh remained underserved. We have addressed this concern, and now Sindh’s youth are receiving ample opportunities as well.”

Prem Bahadur Chand of Unicef emphasized that young people are the catalysts for change, the inventors of the future, and the defenders of peace and sustainability. The majority of Pakistan’s population consists of individuals fewer than 30, making them the country’s most valuable asset—capable of turning the vision of a prosperous Pakistan into reality.

KU’s acting VC Professor Dr Masarrat Jahan Yousuf stated that Pakistan’s youth made up to 60 percent of the total population a significant majority. She mentioned that this vibrant force has the potential to reshape the country’s future.

“Instead of constantly criticizing our youth for inactivity or lack of awareness, we should focus on providing them with meaningful opportunities.”

She observed that the Prime Minister’s Youth Program is commendable and should serve as an inspiring model for others. The KU acting VC Professor Dr Masarrat Yousuf advised that our young people must make the most of it.

Following the event, focus group discussions were held at four different venues where students shared their concerns and insights, informing the representatives of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program about the challenges they face, and asked them to make their proposals a part of the PM’s Youth Development Program.

Earlier, the acting KU’s VC Professor Dr Masarrat Yousuf, the Registrar Professor Dr Imran Siddiqui, the Chairman of the Department of Health Physical Education and Sports Sciences Professor Dr Basit Ansari, and others welcomed the delegation at the VC Secretariat.

Later, the visiting delegation and the KU officials went to new gymnasium to look at the boxing trials for male and female boxers for Karachi regions under PM’s Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.