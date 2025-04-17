PM’s Rs 250 mln grant to help improve basic infrastructure in NA-55: Abrar

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 17 (APP): Member of the National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed on Thursday said the special grant of Rs 250 million announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his constituency NA-55 would significantly help improve basic infrastructure in residential areas of Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonments and provide the much-needed relief to the residents.

He affirmed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always focused on practical development initiatives and would continue its mission of public service in the future too.

Speaking to the media, Malik Abrar Ahmed, who is also PML-N’s Divisional President, said the grant would be utilized for essential projects including water supply, sewerage systems, roads construction, and installation of streetlights in the Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonments areas.

He expressed his gratitude to the prime minister, who, he said, had always prioritized the development of Rawalpindi and once again taken a historic step to address the long-standing issues of the people in NA-55.

The grant, he said, had been distributed among 12 members of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and three members of the Chaklala Cantonment Board to ensure timely completion of development schemes across the wards.

Under the grant, he added, Rs 23.5 million was allocated for the construction of a one-million-gallon underground water tank at Shah Baloot Park, Saddar; Rs. 3.5 million for laying a new water pipeline from Sher Khan Road to R A Bazaar Bridge; and Rs 4.3 million for installing a 160mm diameter water pipeline from the underground tank in Chalet Valley to Awan Street.

Similarly, he added, Rs 84 million would be spent on laying a 200mm diameter sewerage pipeline from Jhanda Syedan to Bhatta Chowk; Rs. 8.9 million for a 200mm water supply line from Bokra underground tank to Islamabad Valley; and Rs 3.8 million for a 200mm pipeline from the Cheering Cross tank to Lane No 6.

Moreover, Rs. 10 million had been earmarked for upgrading machinery of underground tanks and tube-wells; and Rs 7 million for installing three new water filtration plants and Rs. 15 million for new streetlights in Wards 1 to 10 of the Rawalpindi Cantonment, Malik Abrar said.

He also mentioned that Rs 30 million would be utilized for the construction of a road from the graveyard to the Chakri petrol pump.

In the Chaklala Cantonment Board, he said, various uplift schemes would be implemented in Wards 7, 8, and 9, including Rs. 10 million for new streetlights, Rs. 28 million for replacing deteriorated water supply lines and upgrading pump machinery at tube-wells, and Rs. 22 million for constructing PCC streets and laying new sewerage pipelines.