PMLN values workers’ services for strengthening of party in KP: Engr Amir Muqam

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 22 (APP):Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam said that services of party workers in strengthening of PMLN in KP were highly praiseworthy.

He expressed these views during his visit to the hujra of former provincial minister and senior PML-N leader Shiraz Akram Bacha and Ijaz Akram Bacha in Swabi district.

On this occasion, the Federal Minister congratulated Shiraz Akram Bacha on the construction of his new hujra and extended his best wishes.

Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said that Shiraz Akram Bacha has always served the party with sincerity, hard work, and dedication, and has fulfilled his responsibilities in an excellent manner.

He added that Shiraz Akram Bacha is a valuable asset of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and that his services to the party are highly commendable.

He said that PMLN has achieved remarkable success in recently held by election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

He said it showed people unshakable trust in policies of PMLN Govt in Centre and Punjab provinces

On the occasion, party office-bearers of district Swabi, including Owais Akram Bacha, were also present.