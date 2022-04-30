PMLN stages protest against PTI’s behaviour at Masjid e Nabvi

PESHAWAR, Apr 30 (APP): The Pakistan Muslim League N activists here on Saturday night staged a protest rally against the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) indecent behaviour with the government’s delegation at the Masjid e Nabvi couple of days ago.

The protesters raised placards, banners and chanted slogans against PTI chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

The rally led by leaders of PMLN Peshawar was held in front of Peshawar Press Club.

They accused Imran Khan for polluting the country’s politics and demanded immediate arrest of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

They said PTI supporters had used the holy mosque for political gains.