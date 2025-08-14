PMLN KP celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day as Engr Amir Muqam cut cake

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Aug 14 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday celebrated the independence day of Pakistan with great patriotic spirit and national enthusiasm in the province.

The major function in connection with the independence day was held at PMLN Provincial Secretariat in Peshawar Cantonment with Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam was a Chief Guest. The office bearers of Pakistan Muslim (N) attended the cake cutting ceremony in large numbers.

Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam also cut the cake of Pakistan Independence Day celebrations and national anthem was played.

The national songs and flag hoisting created a new wave of patriotism.

Addressing the impressive ceremony, Engr Amir Muqam who is also PMLN KP President said that Pakistan was created after a lot of sacrfices by muslims of subcontinent who under the dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah changed world geography through a peaceful political struggle.

He said people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa have played key role in completion of the great Quaid’s mission for Pakistan.

The Federal Minister said Muslim League has created Pakistan while PMLN made the country’s defense impregnable.

Engr Amir Muqam paid great tribute to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who set aside all international pressure and conducted six nuclear tests at Chaghi Mountains Balochistan on May 28, 1998.

He said PMLN Govt had never compromised on the security and sovereignty of Pakistan.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Shehbaz Sharif Govt and our brave armed forces led by Field Marshal Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir gave befitting response to the India’s aggression earlier in May this year

Pakistan showed military superiority in all fields including air, land and sea battles besides on diplomatic front and has destroyed nefarious designs of the enemy.

Engr Amir Muqam said that protest agitation was no solution to the country’s problems and negotiation was a best viable option for addressing any problem.

Engr Amir Muqam said that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were fed up with agitation and protest demonstrations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where cases of corruption has started surfacing.

Engr Amir Muqam said that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were looking towards PMLN for a positive change as it was the only party that can address the province’s problems.