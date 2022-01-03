PML-Q to form coalition with PTI in LG elections in Punjab: Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, Jan 03 (APP):Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and decided that Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) will contest the upcoming Local Government (LG) election together with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Monday.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi was also present during the meeting which discussed current political scenario in the province, upcoming LG elections and the public welfare projects. Both the leaders also agreed to further strengthen the working relationship between the two political parties.



According to a press release issued here on Monday, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi further said that consultations to field joint candidates in the upcoming LG polls will continue, adding that PML-Q was working sincerely with its senior partner PTI to provide relief to the masses. He said PML-Q was taking the coalition forward with utmost sincerity.



Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PTI had an excellent working relationship with PML-Q in Punjab and consultation with the PML-Q would continue on all important matters.

He said the PTI-led governments had undertaken unprecedented public-welfare projects in the country, adding that the government had provided relief to the public in the shortest possible time.



Buzdar said the opposition had neither a narrative nor strategy to serve the masses.