PML-N’s mission to serve public, national development: Karim

QUETTA, Oct 31 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (N) central senior leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Friday said that party’s core mission to serve the people and put the country on track of development.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the party workers at the Balochistan Liaison Office.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the PML-N is the largest political party in the country, the party’s federal government is using all available resources to solve the problems of the people and put the country on the path of development and prosperity.

He said that due to the timely decisions of the PML-N government, the country has once again moved on the path of development and prosperity, but some elements are busy conspiring to destabilize the country, which would not succeed in their nefarious intentions.

He said that the PML-N would participate fully in the local body elections to be held in Balochistan, the party workers should make full preparations for the local body elections and success would follow the party’s footsteps.

He said that the PML-N would fulfill the promises it made during the general elections.