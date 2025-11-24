PML-N’s Mehmood Qadir Khan wins NA-185 by-poll with big margin

Monday, November 24, 2025
DERA GHAZI KHAN, Nov 24 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mehmood Qadir Khan won the NA-185 by-election with a significant lead, according to the unofficial results issued late on Sunday.
Mehmood Qadir Khan secured 82,419 votes, defeating Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa, who bagged 49,266 votes.
The constituency had a total of 418,310 registered voters. Out of these, 136,406 voters cast their ballots. The number of valid votes stood at 134,246, while 2,160 votes were rejected.
The by-poll concluded smoothly, with a clear victory for the PML-N candidate.
