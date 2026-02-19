PML-N Women wing vows to strengthen party organization in KP

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 19 (APP):President of the Women Wing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Nuzhat Amir, said on Thursday that party leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is the only leader who steered the country toward development.

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting of organizational office-bearers of the Women Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during her visit to Peshawar.

Nuzhat Amir described PML-N as a democratic and patriotic political party that represents the aspirations of the people.

She appreciated the performance of the office-bearers and paid tribute to their efforts. She also issued directives to further strengthen and activate the Women Wing of PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting agreed to continue the process of organizational restructuring through mutual consultation.

Among those present were Provincial President Women Wing Sobia Khan, Women Wing Hazara Division President and Member of the National Assembly Dr Shaista Khan Jadoon, Provincial General Secretary Farah Khan, Member of the Provincial Assembly Shazia Khan Jadoon, Member of the Provincial Assembly Amna Sardar, and other party representatives.