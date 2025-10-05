PML-N wins RCB Ward 8 by-election

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 05 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged victorious in the by-election for Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Ward No. 08, in which Malik Abdul Samad won the seat.

According to the unconfirmed results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PML-N candidate Malik Abdul Samad Hussain secured 2,679 votes. The independent candidate, Malik Abdul Kareem Khan remained second with 2,025 votes.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate Usman Murshid secured 104 votes, while the independent candidate Malik Agha Babar Khan received only 6 votes.

Returning Officer Arshad Khan, Additional CEO of the RCB officially announced the election results.

A total of 26 polling stations were established for the by-election, where 34,092 voters were registered. The total number of votes cast was 4,849, of which 35 votes were rejected. The voter turnout remained 14.22%.

Polling began at 8:00 AM and continued uninterrupted until 5:00 PM. Strict security and administrative measures were ensured by the District Administration and Police for the peaceful conduct of the election.

According to the Returning Officer, the entire electoral process was completed transparently, systematically and peacefully.

The Ward No. 08 seat became vacant following the death of the incumbent PML-N Cantonment Board member, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

Upon his victory, Malik Abdul Samad reiterated his commitment to continue serving the people of his constituency. He said he would follow the standards of his late father who remained steadfast to solve the issues of his area .

He also congratulated RCB and the polling staffers for conducting peaceful and transparent electoral process.

In a brief interaction with APP, the Returning Officer of the election, Add’l CEO RCB Arshad Khan said that RCB has maintained its standard of conducting free and fare election. He underscored the efforts of the polling staff and the support from the allied departments for maintaining a peaceful environment throughout the election process.