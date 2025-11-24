PML-N wins NA-96 seat in Faisalabad

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won National Assembly (NA) seat NA-96 (Faisalabad-II) during by-elections 2025.

According to unofficial results issued by Returning Officer on Form 47, there were total 16 candidates in the run in NA-96, but PMLN’s candidate Muhammad Bilal Badar was declared winner as he bagged 93009 votes while his rivals Nawab Sher (independent) got 43025 votes, Arshad Mehmood (independent) 9388 votes, Nazakat Ali (independent) 1472 votes, Syed Asif Ullah Shah Bukhar (independent) 1236 votes, Muhammad Amir Hafeez Khokhar (independent) 1211 votes, Muhammad Asif Afzal (independent) 1160 votes, Mehmood Ahmad (independent) 976 votes, Azra Parveen (independent) 316, Rae Zargham Shahdat (independent) 216 votes, Rae Waqas Aslam (independent) 167 votes, Waqas Shehzad (independent) 114 votes, Irfan Shahid Waseer (independent) 104 votes, Shahid Iqbal Awan (independent) 88 votes, Rae Ejaz Hussain (independent) 78 votes and Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhary (independent) grabbed 68 votes.