PML-N, to complete all legal formalities for Nawaz’s arrival: Rana

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Ex Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that his party would complete all legal formalities for Nawaz Sharif’s safe arrival in Lahore.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is the most experienced politician of this country. A large number of people would gather Lahore on 21st October to welcome Nawaz Sharif, he said.

In reply to a question about arrest of Nawaz Sharif due to court cases, he said all the cases filed against Nawaz Sharif was on political basis and there is no fear of his arrest in Pakistan. He, however said that all legal procedure would be adopted before his address to public gathering.

Commenting on Maryam’s election campaign, he said she is motivating the workers to win general elections with a thumping majority. To a question about Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, he said the members of PML-N, including Khawaja Saad Rafique would invite Shahid Khaqan Abbassi for receiving Nawaz Sharif on 21st October. He said the PML-N, is fully active to win next elections with full support of people.