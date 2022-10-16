PML-N grabs Sheikhupura seat in by-polls

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Bhangoo has emerged victorious in PP-139, Sheikhupura-V by-polls.

According to unofficial results, Bhangoo obtained 40,829 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Abu Bakar Sharaqpuri could secure 37,712 votes

Muhammad Raif of TLP secured 15,502 votes, whereas Shahzad Ahmed, who contested as an independent candidate was only able to secure 107 votes, Muhammad Afzal Ali Virk got only 37 votes.

The turnout was 41.86 percent.