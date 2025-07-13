PML-N delivering where others failed: Ayaz Sadiq

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 13 (APP):National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is delivering meaningful development and public service where previous governments failed.

He stated that Punjab, under PML-N’s leadership, is advancing at an unprecedented pace, setting new benchmarks in governance and infrastructure uplift.

Addressing a public gathering during his visit to Lakhodair and Manawan constituencies here on Sunday, Ayaz Sadiq said that billions of rupees have been allocated for local development projects, particularly to resolve major civic issues like sewerage infrastructure. He was also accompanied by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt.

The speaker said that this area had been suffering from severe drainage problems for years. “Today, thanks to PML-N’s vision and commitment, those issues are being addressed with serious investment and urgency,” he said and added that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is serving the people with utmost dedication through large-scale development projects. Under her leadership, Punjab is firmly on the path of progress, he remarked.

He said, “CM Maryam Nawaz has delivered a historic development budget and ensured the execution of projects across Punjab without political discrimination. Whether it is an opposition constituency or one represented by the government, development work is being carried out equally,” he stated.

The Speaker praised the first-year performance of the Maryam Nawaz-led provincial government, claiming it has outperformed the previous government’s entire four-year tenure. “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are working tirelessly at the provincial and federal levels to provide real relief to the people,” he added.

The Speaker highlighted that PML-N’s governance model focuses on delivery, not just rhetoric. “PML-N’s development budget is historic. Work is being done across the province without political discrimination, whether the constituency belongs to the opposition or the government,” he added.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ayaz Sadiq said the former ruling party failed to deliver on essential services and instead burdened the country with debt and political instability. “PTI leaders once mocked the idea of building roads, schools, and hospitals. Had they invested in such public welfare projects, they wouldn’t be facing public disapproval today,” he remarked. During their four-year rule, they focused only on political victimization, arresting opponents in baseless cases and attacking democratic institutions, he said.

The Speaker said the PML-N, through democratic means and the power of the people’s vote, has cleansed Punjab of PTI’s mismanagement. He added that Punjab is now on a fast track to development, and predicted that in the next four years, it will lead the country in every sector.

In contrast, he said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ruled by PTI for over a decade, still lacks basic facilities. He criticized the governance model in KP, stating it has failed to deliver even the essentials to the public.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan’s development process halted in 2018 when Nawaz Sharif’s elected government was removed from office. “Even at a time when Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was hospitalized, political opponents stooped low and launched personal attacks,” he recalled.

He stated that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s prudent leadership, Pakistan has narrowly avoided default and is now reclaiming its global image. Difficult times are behind us, and a better future has begun. Pakistan today stands with dignity before the world. PM Shehbaz Sharif has exposed India’s propaganda and restored international confidence in Pakistan, he added.

Talking on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, the Speaker paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for their right to self-determination. “The blood of Kashmiri martyrs is not forgotten. The entire nation stands united with them. If India thinks that stopping water will break Pakistan’s resolve, they are mistaken. Blocking water is an act of war, and Pakistan will respond decisively if provoked,” he warned.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that PML-N’s development-oriented governance, grounded in public service, economic revival, and national dignity, remains the only path forward for a stable and prosperous Pakistan.