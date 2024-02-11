PML-N delegation meets Zardari, Bilawal

LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP):A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation, led by its president Shehbaz Sharif, Sunday met Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House.

According to a joint communique, detailed discussion was held on country’s overall situation and political cooperation in future. Leaders of the two parties agreed to cooperate with each other to ensure political stability in the country. They agreed in principle to protect country from instability.

During the meeting, consultation was held on the current situation and leaders of both parties also exchanged proposals in this regard. They said that people had given them mandate and they would not disappoint them.

PPP leaders said that proposals of the PML-N would be presented in party’s Central Executive Committee meeting.

The PML-N delegation consisted of Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Malik Ahmad Khan and Marriyum Aurangzeb.