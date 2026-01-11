PML-N delegation meets State Minister Talal Chaudhary, hails major development grants for Jaranwala

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 11 (APP):A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Faisalabad, led by Senior Vice President Aftab Akbar Chaudhry, called on State Minister for Interior Senator Muhammad Talal Chaudhry at his residence and expressed gratitude over a series of major development initiatives approved for Jaranwala and adjoining areas under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The delegation included Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed, Malik Abdul Basit Awan, Muhammad Safdar Bhatti, Malik Farooq Awan and Mian Muhammad Azeem.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that on the special request of Senator Talal Chaudhary and MNA Bilal Badar Chaudhary, the Punjab government approved a special grant of Rs.5 billion for sewerage and other urban development projects in the area, which was widely appreciated by party workers and local residents.

According to the delegation, the approved initiatives include establishment of Adda Awagat Girls Degree College, a vocational institute for women, upgradation of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, grant of municipal corporation status to Municipal Committee Jaranwala, establishment of a municipal committee in Mandi Buchiana and special grants worth millions of rupees for colleges and schools.

They said that billions of rupees had also been approved for construction and rehabilitation of roads in the constituency.

The delegation further lauded approval of electric bus service from Jaranwala to Faisalabad, provision of two additional buses for Girls College Jaranwala, establishment of a university campus at the Postgraduate College and approval of electricity and gas projects in various villages.

Beautification of city Chowks and parks and other civic uplift schemes would significantly improve urban infrastructure and quality of life, they added.

Aftab Akbar Chaudhary briefed the state minister on ongoing development projects and highlighted additional issues being faced by the area, assuring him of full cooperation from party workers and residents.

The delegation also presented a bouquet to Senator Talal Chaudhary in appreciation of his efforts, acknowledging his key role in securing these development initiatives for Jaranwala.