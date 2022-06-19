PML-N came to power just to save Pakistan from bankruptcy: Muqam

SWAT, Jun 19 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came to power and formed government just to save the country from bankruptcy.

Addressing a public gathering, after inaugurating Rahatabad grid station here at Madyan, Amir Muqam said that the poor economic and financial policies of Imran’s government had put the country at the verge of bankruptcy.

He said PTI government had pushed the country to an economic quagmire, resulting into devaluation of rupee and inflation.

Muqam said previous government took record foreign loans in the country’s history and had no idea how they will repay these loans.

The PM aide said that the current price hike and increase in petroleum products was due to wrong economic and fiscal policies of the PTI government.

“Previous government had signed agreements with IMF and agreed to withdraw subsidies on the petroleum products but Imran Khan intentionally delayed withdrawal of subsidies on petroleum and electricity, knowing that his days in power was numbered and left economic landmines for the present government.”

Muqam said the PML-N led government was left with no other options but to abide by these agreements in order to prevent the country from bankruptcy.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered KP Govt to provide discounted wheat flour for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but it was not reciprocated well. For the purpose, flour stock had been increased in utility stores across KP, he added.

Muqam said the Rahatabad grid station and new feeders would help resolve the problems of low voltage and provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers of the area.

He said people of Madyan, Behrain, Fatehpoor, Shahray and others areas of Swat would be largely benefited.

The adviser congratulated the nation for exiting the FATF’s grey list that was a big achievement of PML-N led government.

Muqam said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had made Pakistan’s an ‘atomic power’ while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would make the country an economic power.

He said the prime minister was working tirelessly for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.