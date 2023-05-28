PML-N Abbottabad observes Youm-e-Takbeer

ABBOTTABAD, May 28 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Abbottabad on Sunday organized a ceremony at the District Secretariat to commemorate the Youm-e-Takbeer. The event was aimed to pay tribute to their leader, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and ‘Mohsan-e-Pakistan’ Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. The ceremony was chaired by the District President, Malik Mohabbat Awan and attended by the District General Secretary, Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi.

District President Malik Mohabbat Awan stated that May 28 was the day when, in response to India’s nuclear explosions, the courageous leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the decision to strengthen and make Pakistan’s defense invincible without succumbing to international pressure. He further said that as a result, Pakistan became the first Islamic country and the seventh nuclear power in the world.

Malik Mohabbat Awan stated that this day was a testament that the dust rising from the mountains of Chagai bears witness to Pakistan’s bright future and robust defense.

Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi, the District General Secretary PML-N, said that May 28 was the proof that if the reins of the beloved nation were in the hands of brave leaders like Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and patriotic parties like PML-N, then the protection of the nation become strong and the future become bright.

He said that no one can take away our freedom, self-determination, national dignity and defense are these were dear to us.

The ceremony was concluded with the cutting of a cake and a special prayer for the martyrs of Pakistan and the security of the country by expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Sponsored Ad