PML clean-sweeps in by-election in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) achieved a clean sweep in the 2025 by-elections, securing two National Assembly and three Provincial Assembly seats in Faisalabad. A total of 47 candidates contested across five constituencies in the city: 16 candidates in NA-96, 5 in NA-104, 8 in PP-98, 5 in PP-115, and 7 in PP-116. PML-N emerged victorious in all five races, winning by decisive margins.
In the National Assembly constituencies, Muhammad Bilal Badar clinched the NA-96 seat, while Raja Daniyal Ahmad secured the NA-104 seat. At the provincial level, Azad Ali Tabassum triumphed in PP-98, Muhammad Tahir Pervaiz won in PP-115, and Ahmad Shehryar claimed victory in PP-116.
PML-N’s overwhelming success reflects strong local support, as their candidates defeated rivals with significant majorities across all five constituencies.
