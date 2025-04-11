PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of a heatwave across the country starting from April 13, due to the development of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources on Friday told APP that a significant rise in temperatures is predicted nationwide, with the southern regions—particularly southern Punjab, that is likely to experience severe heat conditions from April 13 to 18. Daytime temperatures in these areas may exceed normal levels by 6-8°C.

Likewise, Northern and central parts, including upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, are expected to see temperatures 4-6°C above normal during the same period. Night-time temperatures will also remain higher than usual.

PMD further informed that the intense heat may lead to dust storms and windstorms, posing risks to infrastructure such as electric poles, trees, and vehicles. The PMD has advised the public, especially children, women, and senior citizens to avoid direct sun exposure and stay hydrated.

The department urged farmers to adjust their crop activities, particularly wheat harvesting, and ensure the safety of livestock during the heatwave. Additionally, the rising temperatures in northern areas may accelerate snowmelt, increasing the risk of flooding between April 14 and 18.

Furthermore, authorities have been advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to manage potential risks.

Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) told APP that on the directions of the Punjab government the Authority is taking war-footing measures to address possible water supply, potential drought, and heatwave in Cholistan.

Meanwhile in a statement on Friday DG PDMA Punjab Irfan Ali Kathia said that 10 water bowsers and 2000 jerrycans have been provided to prevent potential drought in Cholistan.

He said that four water bowsers can store 12,500 liters of water while six water bowsers can store 5,000 liters of water.

DG PDMA further informed that umbrellas are also being provided to protect against heat wave and sun.

He said that Deputy Commissioners should remain alert in the current situation; there is no room for negligence. Kathia further said that as per the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, all possible assistance should be provided to the residents of Cholistan.