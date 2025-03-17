26.6 C
Domestic

PMB starts “Iftar drive” for deserving people

KOHAT, Mar 17 (APP):On the special instructions  of Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Shaheen Khalid Butt, and under the supervision of the Director, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Lal Badshah, a special Iftar drive is underway in Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the deserving people during the holy month of Ramazan.
In this regard, the team of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal District Kohat, led by Assistant Director Bait-ul-Mal Muhammad Fayyaz, distributed Iftar packets among the deserving and needy people on Khyber bus stand Pindi Road.
Dates, juices, water, fruits and other food items were distributed among the fasting people, so that they can break their fast with ease. This Iftar drive of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Kohat will continue till 27th Ramazan, under which Iftar will be provided to the deserving people daily at various important places of the city.
