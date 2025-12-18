PMA concerns over shortage of medicines in Nishtar Hospital

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 18 (APP):Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter showed serious concerns over shortage of medicines and medical facilities at Nishtar Hospital, dubbed as southern Punjab largest teaching hospital.

Patients across various wards, including outpatient departments, are facing an acute lack of essential medicines, particularly life-saving antibiotics, it said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

As a result, many are being forced to purchase costly drugs from private pharmacies. However, due to strict directives from the Punjab government, doctors are reportedly prohibited from officially prescribing medicines that are unavailable in the hospital, leaving both patients and medical staff in distress, PMA maintained.

The crisis has been further compounded in the neurosurgery and orthopaedic wards, where the non-availability of surgical hardware has led to prolonged delays in operations, it said adding that many patients are being given surgery dates months in advance, intensifying frustration among patients and their families. Hospital staff report that disputes between attendants and on-duty doctors have become routine amid growing public anger.

A delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), led by PMA Multan President Dr Masood-ur-Rauf Haraj, met Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital Dr Rao Amjad.

The delegation highlighted the severe shortage of medicines, lack of surgical equipment, and the difficulties faced by doctors and house officers due to non-functional gas geysers in hospital hostels despite the winter season.

Dr Rao Amjad informed the delegation that a significant portion of the hospital’s allocated budget is being spent on procuring essential gases, including liquid oxygen, costing millions of rupees. He added that efforts are underway to ensure the availability of essential medicines in emergency and critical wards, and that hostel-related issues would be resolved soon.

The PMA delegation urged the government to immediately release additional funds for Nishtar Hospital, stressing that adequate financing is essential to ensure timely and quality healthcare services for patients at this major public sector teaching institution.

The delegation also included Dr Imran Haider Qaisrani, Dr Waqar Niazi, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Adnan Bashir, Dr Shahzad, Waqas, Taimoor, Awais, and other members.