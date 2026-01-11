PM visits Jamia Ashrafia, expresses condolence on death of  Maulana Fazal Raheem Ashrafi

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited Jamia Ashrafia to express

condolence over the sad demise of Jamia Ashrafia Mohtamim Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Raheem

Ashrafi.

The prime minister offered condolences to the current Mohtamim-e-Aala Maulana Qari Arshad

Ubaid. Deputy Mohtamim-e-Aala Hafiz Asad Ubaid, Deputy Mohtamim and son of the late Maulana

Fazal ur Raheem Ashrafi Zubair Hasan and Nazim-e-Aala Qari Maulana Owais

Hassan were also present.

The prime minister offered Fateha and prayed for elevation of the ranks of the departed

soul.

The prime minister said that the services rendered by late Maulana Fazalur Raheem Ashrafi

for Islam would be remembered with respect in the Muslim world.

On this occasion, the prime minister recalled the time when he with his father Mian

Muhammad Sharif regularly attended Jamia Ashrafia for offering Friday prayers over

a long period.

He said: “Jamia Ashrafia has always played a role in uniting the Muslim Ummah which is

commendable and worthy of appreciation in every respect.”

During the visit, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Information

and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Talha Barki were also present.