PM Shehbaz’s visit to Malaysia set to open new chapter of bilateral ties: Malaysian envoy

KARACHI, Sep 14 (APP):Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ambassador Dato Mohammad Azhar Mazlan said the visit of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Malaysia would open new economic opportunities and further strengthen bilateral relations.

Speaking at a program of the English Speaking Union, the High Commissioner said that the visit comes at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Addressing the gathering, the envoy said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is very familiar with Pakistan, having studied Allama Iqbal and knowing Karachi well. He noted that Malaysians and Pakistanis share many commonalities. If you go to Malaysia now, you can find restaurants like Pak Punjab, Quetta Hotel or Shinwari in Kuala Lumpur, where many Pakistanis live side by side with other races.

The official number of the Pakistani diaspora now living in Malaysia is almost 100,000, which is by far the biggest number in Southeast Asia. Pakistanis working in Malaysia remit money back to Pakistan, helping develop Malaysia’s economy in terms of giving their sweat, their blood and their toils.

The envoy expressed gratitude for the Pakistani workers who work legally in Malaysia. He added that since he came to Pakistan in January 2023, he has enjoyed every moment of being here because he can feel the warmth of the Pakistani people.

Moving forward, the top diplomat said that Malaysia aspires to be a developed nation by 2040, with a focus on AI, FinTech, and Sharia-compliant banking.

Recalling the history between the two countries, he said that Pakistan was one of the earliest countries that recognized Malaysia as a nation on August 31, 1957.

During Malaysia’s independence, Pakistan was a part of a great commission, where Justice Abdul Hamid helped Malaysia in drafting its constitution.

Other important points highlighted were the excellent bilateral relations and the elevation of their partnership to a strategic partnership since March 2019.

He also highlighted the strong air connectivity provided by AirAsia, Batik Air, and PIA, and the complementary nature of trade, with Pakistan exporting basmati rice and beef to Malaysia, and Malaysia exporting palm oil to Pakistan.

ESUP Secretary-General Majyd Aziz was also present on the occasion, along with Herman Hardynata Ahmad, the Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi.

Aziz Memon, Patron-in-Chief of the English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP), said the ESUP plays an important role in bridging nations by holding international debate competitions in London.