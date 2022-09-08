PM Shehbaz making serious efforts to resolve missing persons issue: Rana Sana

QUETTA, Sep 08 (APP): Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making serious efforts to resolve the issue of missing persons.

He along with federal ministers Shazia Marri, Azam Nazir Tarar and Agha Hasan had come all the way from Islamabad to Quetta to meet the mothers and sisters of missing persons to share their grief, he told a press conference here at the Chief Minister House.

Flanked by the three federal ministers and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the interior minister urged the families of missing persons to end their sit-in having full faith in the government, which was pursuing the cases of their near and dear ones with all seriousness.

Both the relatives and political parties should help the government committee, which was working on the missing persons issue, he added.

Rana Sana said the main demand of the families was that if their loved ones were wanted in any case, then they should be presented in the court of law.

The minister said at present the whole nation was suffering from the natural calamity of flood but no one was safe from Imran Khan’s “wickedness”.

He said negotiations might be held with everyone, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban, within the ambit of the constitution.

Federal Minister for Social Security and Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri said every patriotic citizen desired that the problem of missing persons should be resolved and the parliamentary committee would help the government achieve that goal.

She said the government committee represented the entire country. No one , particularly those sitting abroad should get a chance to do negative propaganda through the issue.

She said Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan were currently under under the devastating flood. Despite that she had come to Quetta from Sangar area of Sindh with the aim to address the missing persons issue, she added.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said today they held the seventh meeting of the Missing Persons Committee.

Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch said the state was like a mother for the citizens. The process of political dialogue should be carried forward in Balochistan so that the problems could be tackled which would ultimately result in the development of the province and the country, he added.

Chief Minister Bizenjo said the relatives of missing persons had been demanding for a long time that the representatives of the Federation should listen to them. Now the province and the Federation were on the same page to address the important issue in the larger national interest.

He said the Federal Government had set up a commission on the demand of the families of the missing persons, but no one had approached it. Only the victim of Ziarat incident came to light later.

The chief minister said the government wanted that there should be no misunderstandings among the institutions. He said Balochistan had faced the worst flood and now rehabilitation of the victims was the focus of his government.

Bizenjo thanked the Federal Government for the cooperation, saying the way the roads were restored in Bolan was a commendable initiative. PM Shehbaz Sharif made the impossible task of restoring the roads possible. The whole road network in the province had been restored by the federal authorities, he added.

The CM said that the government had accepted all the demands of the Harnai sit-in participants.