PM Shehbaz holds conversation with UAE president on phone

LAHORE, Feb 28 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, on Saturday evening.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the serious regional escalation resulting from the Israeli attack on Iran earlier today, followed by the regrettable attacks against the UAE, in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as in other Gulf countries.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his sadness at the tragic demise of a Pakistani national in the missile attack on Abu Dhabi.

He assured the UAE leadership of Pakistan’s solidarity and support in the current crisis and said that Pakistan would always stand with its Emirati brothers and sisters, consistent with the close fraternal bonds between both countries, that had withstood the test of times