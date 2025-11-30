PM Shehbaz has always promoted merit culture: Mashhood

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP): Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Sunday that the PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had always stressed promoting merit culture.

He said this while addressing the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Talent Hunt here. He said that the journey which Prime Minister’s Youth Programme started with Lahore Qalandar had reached in 25 cities of Pakistan, engaging over 300,000 boys and girls cricketers.

He said that Lahore Qalandar was chosen as a partner because of its transparency and merit based selection in player development programme.

Rana Mashhood said that the event showcased the talent of young cricketers adding that no pressure or recommendation was witnessed during talent hunt. Out of the selected girls and boys there were over 100 children who bowl at speed of more than 140 km/h, Mashhood added.

He further said, “Higher Education Commission is our partner and finalists will be groomed.”

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme chairman said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty these children would earn fame for country in sports.

Lahore Qalandar CEO Atif Rana said, “Currently, Lahore Qalandar is the number one team of Pakistan Super League.” Lahore Qalandar had become a global brand, he maintained.