PM extends Eid greetings to KP Governor

PESHAWAR, Apr 01 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made a phone call to the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, extending his heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.

According to a press release issued by the Governor’s Secretariat on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his Eid greetings not only to the Governor but also to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wishing them joy and prosperity on this auspicious occasion.

The Prime Minister expressed his best wishes to the Governor and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, celebrating the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his kind wishes and, in return, extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to him and the people of Pakistan.

He further emphasized that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the federal government, are determined to work towards the country’s development and prosperity.

