PM directs for launching cardiac surgery services at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, Apr 12 (APP):Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to launch cardiac surgery services at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital soon.

He said that health facility was one of the mega health projects during his last tenure as Punjab Chief Minister.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Hospital here.

The Prime Minister ordered the Hospital administration to make other departments operational to extend more facilities to the masses.

Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the prime minister inspected emergency, surgical wards, operation theatres, ICU and CSSD and inquired from the patients hailing from Layyah, Bahawlnagar and Multan about the healthcare facilities being extended to them at the health facility.

They expressed satisfaction over the facilities.

The Prime Minister instructed the administration to further improve it.