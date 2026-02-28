PM calls Amir of Qatar, condemns ‘serious regional escalation’

LAHORE, Feb 28 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, on Saturday evening.

During the telephone call, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the serious regional escalation from the Israeli attack on Iran earlier on Saturday, that was followed by the regrettable attacks against Qatar as well as in other Gulf countries.

While referring to their recent meeting in Doha, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full solidarity and support with the brotherly State of Qatar amid the current crisis and assured the Amir that Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly people of Qatar and play a positive role for ensuring peace and stability in the region.