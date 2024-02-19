PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward Bloc

MIRPUR AJK, Feb 19 (APP):A meeting held at Jammu Kashmir House, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, leading the parliamentary party of the Forward Bloc, has been granted full authority to make political decisions, underscoring confidence in his leadership within the incumbent coalition government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting, chaired by PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, extensively deliberated upon various issues, encompassing the prevailing political landscape and the performance of the State’s coalition government, as stated in an AJK government handout issued on Monday.

While unanimity prevailed, some members expressed reservations regarding certain activities of one of the coalition parties.

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterated a stringent stance against corruption, asserting a zero-tolerance policy. He emphasized that accountability is imperative for those found culpable of malfeasance, underscoring that adherence to the law is non-negotiable.

The PM emphasized that misuse of authority and government resources will no longer be condoned, affirming strict adherence to regulations, including refraining from official vehicle use in parks and markets.

The parliamentary party, in a unanimously adopted resolution, extended full solidarity to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, acknowledging their sacrifices. They lauded the Prime Minister’s performance over the last ten months, endorsing his authority to make decisions promptly or after due consultation with allied parties, aimed at better serving the state’s populace.

Attended by AJK government ministers and officials, including Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, and Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, the meeting underscored the commitment to collective action in advancing the welfare of the state’s inhabitants.

However, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar and Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq were unable to attend due to prior commitments.

Diwan Ali Khan, although present initially, had to depart to attend the Chagatai Scouts Conference shortly after the meeting, as per the official handout.

In essence, the gathering epitomized a resolute commitment to principled governance, accountability, and solidarity with the oppressed, ensuring a cohesive approach towards serving the interests of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.