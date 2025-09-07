PM aide, Khawaja Saad Rafique distribute compensation cheques among flood victims of Bajaur

- Advertisement -

BAJAUR, Sep 07 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtair Wali Khan have distributed relief cheques among flood victims of Bajaur tribal district on Sunday.

On the special directive of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, along with PM aide Ikhtiyar Wali Khan, undertook a one-day visit to Bajaur tribal district where they distributed Rs two million cheques each among the flood affected people as a financial aid by the Federal Government.

Shahabuddin Khan, leader of PML-N, Mubarak Zeb, Minister of State, Waheedduddin, divisional youth leader,

Senator Abdul Rasheed, senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Inamullah Khan, a prominent political leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various local officials and workers of PML-N attended the ceremony.

Talking to floods victims and media, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Federal Government was well aware of the problems being faced by flood victims, and will continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last affectee.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has visited flood hit districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa soon after the natural calamity struck Malakand division and directed all the relevant organizations to accelerate rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that PMLN leadership and workers were on forefront in flood relief operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring flood relief operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, Prime Minister Coordinator for Information and KP Affairs said that they came here on the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to express solidarity and unity with the flood victims.

He said that compensation cheques were a token of relief to flood victims by the Federal Government to help ease their financial difficulties.

Ikhtair Wali Khan said that rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and houses of floods victims were a major challenge.

Through national unity, he said this challenge will be dealt. He said that it was not a time of doing politics on floods and Federal Government was standing shoulder to shoulder with the flood affected population of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

On this occasion, the flood victims thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saad Rafique and Ikhtair Wali for their timely support and assistance.