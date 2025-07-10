PLRA approves reforms in 3rd board meeting of 2025

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 10 (APP):The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) convened its third board meeting of the year 2025 under the chairmanship of Muhammad Tariq Subhani on Thursday. The meeting focused on advancing institutional reforms and improving service delivery across the province.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed, Member Taxes, and all Divisional Commissioners participated in the meeting via video link. Director General PLRA, Ikram-ul-Haq, presented a comprehensive ten-point agenda outlining key financial and administrative matters.

The board ratified the decisions of the second meeting held earlier this year and approved the annual budget for the fiscal year 2025–26, including a 10 per cent increase in employee salaries. Discussions centered on enhancing public service mechanisms, with the board approving the issuance of property certificates from Land Record Centers and the provision of Hard Area Allowance for field staff.

Further decisions included the waiver of service charges for the division of joint accounts under the PLUS Project and a two-month fee discount for land assistants. The board also approved amendments to legal advisor regulations and a reduction in verification fees for government record authentication. To facilitate overseas Pakistanis, service charges were approved to be collected in US dollars.

In a significant step towards institutional strengthening, new service regulations for PLRA employees were also endorsed. The meeting was attended by board members Advocate Mubeen-ud-Din Qazi (Supreme Court), Dr. Muhammad Tahir, and Muhammad Yasrab Hanjra.

Senior PLRA officials including Additional Director General (Admin) Asim Saleem, Additional Director General (Technical) Zahid Sohail, Additional Director General (Operations) Farooq Akmal, Chief Financial Officer Kamran Hafeez, and Additional Director Finance Amir Muzaffar were also present.