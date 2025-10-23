PLI pays insurance money to complainant after Federal Ombudsman intervention

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Oct 23 (APP):On the intervention of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Postal Life Insurance has transferred an amount of Rs. 183,000 to the bank account of Wajid Awan, a complainant from Abbottabad.

The complainant had filed an application with the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad, stating that he was suffering from cancer, had undergone three surgeries, and required urgent financial assistance for a fourth surgery.

Despite the completion of his policy term, the insurance claim had not been released, prompting him to lodge a complaint.

After a detailed hearing and verification of the facts, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi issued a decision in favor of the complainant and directed the concerned department to release the claim amount within the stipulated period. Acting on these orders, the department transferred the amount to Wajid Awan’s bank account within 45 days.

Following the release of payment, the complainant expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and Rasheed Ahmad, Advisor/In-charge of the Regional Office Abbottabad, whose efforts helped resolve his long-pending issue.

On this occasion, Rasheed Ahmad, Advisor and In-charge of the Federal Ombudsman’s Office for Hazara Division, stated that the Office of the Federal Ombudsman is actively serving the public by addressing complaints of maladministration, delays, and inefficiency in federal departments. He urged citizens to approach the Ombudsman’s offices for the prompt redressal of their grievances and timely provision of justice.