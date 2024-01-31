Plantation drive on Rwp Ring Road to be kicked off on Feb 15: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, Jan 31 (APP):Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday said that the plantation drive on both sides of Rawalpindi Ring Road would be started from February 15.

During a visit to the Ring Road Project camp office, the commissioner was given a briefing on the progress of the construction work.

The Commissioner said that the ring road project would be completed within the stipulated time frame as 20 percent physical work of the ring road project had been completed.

After the traffic network design to link the ring road with the motorway, work on the Thalian Interchange would be started, he added.

Swan Bridge should be completed as soon as possible, he directed the authorities concerned.

The rest area being built on the ring road would be developed on the pattern of Bhera rest area, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.

Liaquat Ali further informed that the project would be inaugurated on August 14.

The Ring Road project would prove to be a game changer for the people of Rawalpindi, he added.

Once the ring road is completed, the residents would get employment opportunities near their respective areas, he said.

Special attention should be given to the quality of the construction work, Liaquat Ali Chatta instructed and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of the construction work.

He said that after the completion of the ring road project, there would be a clear difference in the traffic flow of Rawalpindi city.