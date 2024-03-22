Plant for Pakistan’ campaign under way successfully: DG PHA

PHA
SARGODHA, Mar 22 (APP):Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi has said all-out measures are being taken to mobilise the authority fully to plant maximum saplings at parks in the city in connection with ‘Plant for Pakistan 2024′ campaign.
Talking to the media here on Friday, he said the campaign was under way successfully. He said that on the direction of the Punjab government, the PHA Sargodha would distribute 50,000 saplings free-of-cost among citizens for which seven zones had been set up in the city.
Awareness programmes, seminar and walks were being held at various government departments to make sure the city green and clean, he added.

