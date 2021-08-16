Planned development imperative to check future civic problems: Farrukh

FAISALABAD, Aug 16 (APP): State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said that planned development was imperative to check future civic problems in major cities of the country.

Addressing a meeting at the Faisalabad Development Authority offices here, he said that on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the FDA was preparing a master plan for the emerging metropolis of central Punjab.

He said that mushroom growth of urban cities had deteriorated quality of life, in addition to further complicating the civic problems. He said that the PM had issued clear directions for ensuring planned and systematic growth of the cities so that we could give neat and clean and problem-free cities to the coming generations.

Earlier, FDA Director General Dr Faisal Azeem briefed the state minister and said that Master Plan 2021-41 would play a pivotal role in socioeconomic development of Faisalabad, which is the third largest city of Pakistan.

He said the plan had been designed according to international standards and now all stakeholders including members national and provincial assemblies were being consulted for improvement in the project and giving final touches to its feasibility.

FDA Chairman Chaudhry Lateef Nazar, Chairman Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Mian Waris Aziz, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Mian Shakeel Shahid, MPA Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Mian Nabeel Arshad, Sher Afgan Cheema and others were also present in the meeting.