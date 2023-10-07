PLA training workshop

SARGODHA, Oct 07 (APP):The Punjab Land Records Authority organized a one-day training workshop for staff, aimed to increase their efficiency in providing best delivery services to citizens on Saturday.

In the workshop, training was imparted to all Land Record Center staffers. The staff was trained by Director IT Osama bin Saeed, Additional Director Chaudhry Shafique and Legal Adviser Mughees Ahmad Malik.

In the workshop, the trainers imparted training to field staff on various sections of revenue including checking of fees as per the valuation table, correctness of records and names in the Land Record Management System,Fard procedure, transfer of land as per the Land Revenue Act, e-registry, recheck of old registries, blocking of ownership/Khasra in the land record system, process of injunction, cancellation of injunction, verification of FBR fees.

During a question-and-answer session, the participants presented various suggestions for solutions and obstacles encountered during service delivery.

Director IT Osama-Bin-Saeed said that under the standard and organized system of computerized land administration in all cities of Punjab, easy and transparent provision of services at land record centers would be ensured.