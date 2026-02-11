PITB, PHC sign agreement for implementation of PayZen Fintech System

LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP): The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Punjab Health Commission (PHC) for the implementation

of PITB’s PayZen Fintech System to modernize and streamline the payment mechanisms at the Punjab Health Commission.

Under the agreement, PITB will deploy the PayZen system to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of PHC’s collection and payment processes, enabling improved revenue management and stronger financial oversight.

PITB Director Development and Procurement Ata-ur-Rehman and PHC Director HR and Support Services Asif Habib signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The signing ceremony was attended by PITB Joint Directors PayZen Syed Ijlal Hussain and Mudassar Pracha, while Additional Director IT Syed Naveed Ashfaq and Additional Director Finance Nadeem Anjum represented the Punjab Health Commission.

Through this collaboration, PHC’s collection processes will be upgraded in line with modern digital standards. PayZen’s advanced dashboard and real-time reporting features will enable enhanced financial monitoring, improved transparency, and data-driven decision-making.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the agreement would play a significant role in strengthening financial systems and improving institutional performance. He added that PITB remains committed to promoting digital governance by providing innovative and secure technological solutions to public sector organizations.