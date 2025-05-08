PITB organises blood donation drive

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 08 (APP):The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Red Crescent Society, organised a two-day blood donation drive at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) to support children battling Thalassemia.

The drive is part of PITB’s ongoing commitment to community welfare and social responsibility.

During the drive, the Red Crescent medical team conducted complimentary health screenings for all blood donors, including tests for Hepatitis B&C, HIV, HB & Blood Group, Syphilis, and Malaria. These health checks not only ensure the safety of donated blood but also promote preventive healthcare among donors.

The initiative received an overwhelming response from PITB employees and the ASTP staff members. A single unit of donated blood has the potential to save up to three lives, underlining the powerful impact of this compassionate effort.

In his message on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “Blood donation is not just a noble act—it is a lifeline for those who rely on it for survival. We are proud to partner with the Red Crescent Society to support children suffering from Thalassemia and promote a culture of giving.”

The blood donation camp will continue for two days, inviting more volunteers to come forward and make a difference because every drop counts.