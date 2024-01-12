PITB, JazzCash sign MoU to streamline tax, fee payments through e-Pay Punjab

LAHORE, Jan 12 (APP):Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and JazzCash, a leading digital financial service provider, have officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance bill payment services in Pakistan.

PITB ADG Khurram Mushtaq and JazzCash Head of Public Sector Partnerships Arif Mahmood Chaudhry signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

The event also featured the presence of PITB Project Director Haroon Rasool Khokhar, e-Pay Head of Development Shehzad Mehmood, and e-Pay Punjab team members Umar Saleem and Minhaj Khan.

Under the agreement, JazzCash and PITB will collaborate on advancing bill payment services through the integration of e-Pay Punjab with JazzCash accounts. This strategic partnership aims at streamlining and enhancing the digital payment landscape in Pakistan.

One of the key highlights of the MoU is the exploration of joint ventures to drive the digitization of payments across the country. This collaboration will pave the way for JazzCash account holders to conveniently settle tax and fees using PITB’s e-Pay Punjab.

DG Khurram Mushtaq expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote digital financial inclusion in Pakistan. By leveraging the strengths of PITB and JazzCash, we aim to create a seamless and efficient bill payment experience for the citizens of Punjab.”

Arif Mahmood Chaudhry, Head of Public Sector Partnerships at JazzCash, shared his perspective on the partnership, saying, “We are excited to join forces with PITB to contribute to the digital transformation of payment services. This collaboration aligns with JazzCash’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for the growing needs of our customers.”