PITB, ‘iamtheCODE’ join hands to empower youth through STEAMED education

LAHORE, Oct 27 (APP):The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘iamtheCODE’, a global movement dedicated to empowering youth through STEAMED — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, Entrepreneurship, and Design — education.

The ceremony was presided over by PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and DG Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Kalsoom Saqib. The MoU was formally signed by PITB Director Procurement & Development Ata ur Rehman and CEO iamtheCODE Lady Mariéme Jamme, in the presence of PITB Director Skills Development Ahmad Islam Syan.

Under this collaboration, iamtheCODE will provide 500,000 free user accounts to PITB, granting access to world-class online courses, workshops, and apprenticeship programs. These resources are designed to equip young learners, particularly women and underrepresented groups, with essential digital and entrepreneurial skills for sustainable growth.

Through this initiative, PITB will extend these learning opportunities to students across universities, colleges, and its own training programs, ensuring equitable access to global-standard digital education throughout Punjab.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf lauded the partnership as a significant step toward democratizing access to digital education in the province. He stated, “Through this collaboration, half a million young Pakistanis will be connected to global learning platforms. We are investing in the future architects of our digital economy. Our goal is to ensure that every learner, regardless of background or geography, can dream, design, and deliver solutions that contribute to a smarter and more inclusive Punjab.”