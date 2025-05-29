PITB conducts training on dengue patient reporting for private hospitals

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 29 (APP):The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organised a two-day training session in Lahore for private hospitals to enhance their practices in dengue patient reporting.

The initiative aimed at ensuring timely and accurate data submission to support effective disease surveillance and public health response across the province.

During the training, PITB’s technical team provided detailed demonstrations of the dengue reporting module, focusing on accurate data entry, real-time updates, and efficient case management. The hands-on approach allowed participants to gain practical insights into using the system to streamline reporting processes in compliance with health department protocols.

The session concluded with an interactive Q\A session led by PITB’s Program Officer Muneeb Ahmed and Assistant Program Officer Shazmeera Batool. They addressed participants’ queries, offered practical solutions to common challenges, and reinforced key features of the system to ensure smooth adoption.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Accurate and timely reporting plays a critical role in the prevention and control of diseases like dengue. PITB remains committed to empowering healthcare providers through technology and capacity building. By equipping private hospitals with digital tools and training, we are ensuring a unified, province-wide response to health challenges.”